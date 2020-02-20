By Denis Opoka

A 30- year old man identified as Moses Olara has committed suicide after he was allegedly denied conjugal rights by his wife Scovia Atoo.

The deceased, a resident of Lobule B village, Potika Sub County in Lamwo district committed suicide by hanging at his in-law’s home where he had followed up his wife who had gone to help her parents with the harvesting of Sorghum in Penybuk village.

According to a close family member, the deceased reportedly left the house in the wee hours after disagreeing with his wife over conjugal rights and he was later in the morning found hanging on the tree a few metres away from the in-law’s house.

Mr. Denis Onyon, Agoro Sub County Chairperson said the tension has since erupted between the deceased’s family and the in-laws family.

“The family of the deceased has since accused the in-laws to the son of the foul play in the death of their son and have demanded another post-mortem to be carried out’’ he said

The earlier post-mortem report from Kitgum General Hospital indicated that the deceased had a broken neck which came as a result the rope he used to hang himself on the tree.