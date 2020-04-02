Hours into day three of a total lock down to stem the corona virus spread, police in Kitagwenda district are investigating circumstances under which a 71, year old man was clobbered to death by his son over milk.

ASP Fred Ahebwa the OC Mahyoro police station in Kitagwenda says on 31st March 2020 while at Ihunga village Mahyoro subcounty Kitagwenda district, the deceased identified as Jack Mbeinemwenki picked a quarrel with his son a one Bruce Muhumuza over sharing 3 litres of milk .

The son in the process picked a stone and hit his father in the ribs leading to the death.

The Rwenzori West police publicist ASP Vincent Twesigye say they are on the look out for the suspect who fled after the incident.