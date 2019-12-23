Man kills his wife over suspicious phone call

By Alex Tumuhimbise and Francis Mugerwa

Residents of Kagadi district are in shock after a man beat his wife to death over a suspicious phone call.

Omuhereza Katwesigye was a resident of Karuswuga Central Cell in Muhorro Town council,Kagadi district where the incident happened.

The Karuswiga central LCI chairperson Frugence Kahiira says the suspect allegedly used a hoe to hit Katwesigye who had accused him of failing to pick a phone call which was suspected to be from a his girlfriend.

Preliminary Police investigations have revealed that the couple has been embroiled in bitter disputes with the wife accusing her husband over adultery.

Kahiira has appealed to residents to avoid violence in all its forms I case of disagreements and always consult their elders for guidance and counseling.

The Officer in charge Muhorro police post Paul Bewayo says police has been able to recover enough incriminating evidence from the crime scene against the 23- year old suspect.

Police said the 23-year old suspect picked a quarrel with his wife at their home and he reportedly hit her with a hand hoe on the head several times and she died instantly.