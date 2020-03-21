The Executive Director of Uganda Manufacturers Association (UMA) Daniel Birungi, says although Uganda hasn’t registered any case of coronavirus, manufactures have been negatively affected by the pandemic.

Birungi tells KFM that manufacturers have been importing raw materials from different parts of the world but right now they cannot access the inputs needed in processing.

He added that ever since the outbreak, many of their orders are still stuck on different ports. However, they are doing whatever it takes it to find other means of accessing these raw materials.

According to World Health Organisation there over 8000 deaths and over 200000 confirmed cases world wild of the global pandemic