As the country joins the rest of the world to commemorate Women’s Day today, Democratic Party president Norbert Mao has congratulated Ugandan women upon the social-economic success they have obtained through tough times asking the government to do more on creating open opportunities for women.

Mao tells KFM women have worked tirelessly to have a bright future for their children however there are a lot of obstacles hindering their flourishing, citing limited access to credit, domestic violence among others.

He now challenged the government to avail affordable credit financial services to women to boost their small scale businesses and also put up severe punishments to men who torture their wives.

He also asked the government to empower rural women by bringing closer safe water to them, and also invest in technology that saves women from spending a lot of time fetching firewood.