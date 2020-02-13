By Benjamin Jumbe

The president of the opposition Democratic Party, Nobert Mao has called upon all Ugandans and leaders at various levels to be vigilant in stopping the theft of funds meant to fight the deadly desert locusts.

This comes as concerns are raised over a recent cabinet approval of more Shs7 billion in addition to the initial Shs15 billion allocated to tackle the locusts invasion.

Speaking to KFM, Mao claims some officials are scheming to take advantage of the situation to steal government funds.

He, however, says this should not be allowed, calling on MPs and local government leaders to monitor the funds.

However, Steven Twibejuka, a commissioner in the ministry of Agriculture earlier assured proper accountability in the expenditure of funds for the desert locust response operations.