Democratic Party president, Norbert Mao has challenged fellow transition chasers to distance themselves from sectarianism if this country is to reach reasonable development.

His remarks follow comments from people’s Development Party President, Dr. Abed Bwanika while in Masaka in a reunion party of Baganda where he revealed that Buganda is rallying behind Robert Kyagulanyi, a fellow Muganda, to revive the kingdom glory.

Mao noted that even the recent internal party wrangles are being fuelled by tribalism where some members are attacking him just because of his tribe. He explained that if people don’t change their attitude towards unity and focus on one’s tribe to lead Uganda is in a dilemma.