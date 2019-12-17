Mao threatens to sue EC

By Prossy Kisakye

The president of the opposition Democratic Party Nobert Mao has threatened to sue the Electoral Commission if it closes the national voter’s registration update exercise.

Speaking to the media at the party’s headquarters in Kampala Mao says it is the duty of the Electoral Commission under the constitution of Uganda to ensure that every eligible Ugandan is registered as a voter and the exercise should go on until 3 months to the voting day.

Mao’s comments come after the commission for the second time the exercise for another 7 days to run up to December 23rd.

He however says such short extensions are not necessary, rather opting to run to courts of law to secure an order that compels the commission to continue registering Ugandans at least 3 months ahead of polling day.