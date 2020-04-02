The Security Joint Task Force (JTF) has tasked all city markets like Usafi, Kawempe and Kalerwe to maintain 4 meters at all sides for people to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Kampala metropolitan police publicist Patrick Onyango says they have observeed that there are still a number of people who do not observe the recommended social distance at the market.

JTF has however commended Nakasero market for measures it has put up to abide by set guidelines from the head of state and the health ministry in regard to the Covid-19 prevention drive.

The 4 meter distancing at food market was recently announced by President Museveni as one of the directives to prevent further spread of the virus.