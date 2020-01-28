The District Executive Committee of Democratic Party in Masaka has suspended its party deputy secretary-general and the organizing secretary for allegedly abusing the party office.

The meeting held at Agripa in Masaka Municipality that was chaired by the DP district chairperson Fred Mukasa Mbidde suspended Joseph Kasirye on accusations of misuse of stamp and extortion of money from the aspiring candidates.

In a letter dated January 14 this year, DP secretary-general Dr. Gerald Siranda wrote a letter stopping Kasirye from pursuing DP’s work until investigations are done.

Dr. Siranda in his letter adds that the allegations amount to the indiscipline of the member of the District Executive Committee (DEC) and as well undermines the growth of the party.

In the closed meeting where journalists were not allowed access, the committee set aside Kasirye as investigations into the matter are being done.

Mbidde later addressed journalists and informed them that Kasirye has been suspended by the Executive Committee and he will either bounce back in the office or be replaced depending on the results of investigations.

The Committee also suspended Innocent Kateregga from the office of the organizing secretary over misbehaving and handed it over to Charles Zziwa a district councilor representing Nyendo-Ssenyange division.

However, the suspended members have vowed not to leave their office accusing Mbidde of incompetence and running the party activities with individual interests.