Masaka panga killers sentenced to death

By Ruth Anderah

Four of the 6 Masaka machete- wielding men have been sentenced to death by General Court Martial sitting in Makidye.

The other two have been ordered to serve 43 and 44years respectively.

The General Court Martial chairman Lt Gen Andrew Gutti has ruled that the persons they killed left families that are now suffering because of the convicts’ acts.

Court has also ordered the convicts to refund 40 million shillings, a motorcycle and a motor vehicle Toyota Premio to businessman Moses Kalisa.

On December 10th, the six were convicted for murder and robbery of over 400 million shillings from Muto Hardware Shop in Masaka.

The convicts include Rtd corporal Paul Kiwanuka, Steven Kayemba, John Bosco Waligo, Julius Tweheyo also known as Rutwiigi, Gerevazio Kankanka and Tumwesigye Mudathiru.

The group was found guilty of robbing the money from Moses Kalisa’s hardware shop in Masaka and murder of his security guard Moses Musinguzi.