Masaka trader killed and his body dumped by the roadside

By Malik Fahad

Police in Masaka is investigating circumstances under which a trader was killed and his body dumped by the roadside.

The deceased has been identified as Fadul Bizimungu, a shoe trader on Hobart Street in Masaka town.

Bizimungu was strangled to death in a salon car which he had boarded to go to Kampala to buy merchandise.

Preliminary police investigations indicate that the robbers stole an unknown amount of money from Bizimungu before strangling him to death and later dumped his body along Masaka –Kampala road.

Opio Kiwanuka, the chairperson of traders operating at Hobart Street has warned traders against traveling in saloon cars while going to Kampala saying that it puts their lives at risk.

He says that several traders have been robbed and others killed in a similar manner because they are fond of traveling in saloon cars instead of common taxis.

Paul Kangave, the Southern regional police spokesperson has confirmed the incident and has warned traders against traveling with huge amounts of money because it exposes them to attacks.

He says that the deceased’s body has been taken to hospital for a postmortem as investigations into the matter go on.