President Museveni has ruled out the possibility of carrying out mass testing for covid-19 in the country saying it is expensive and meaningless.

In his address to the nation last night, Museveni said it would not be wise to test many people at once because someone can be tested and be fine today and yet get exposed to the virus the following day.

He added that government can not afford testing about 42 million Ugandans given the fact that a single test is reported to cost about USD 65 (Shs 247,000).

He also says such an exercise would not help to resolve the current pandemic.

Neighboring Kenya has since resolved to carry out mass testing of over 2000 people who entered the country between 22nd March, 2020.

Uganda so far has 44 cases of covid-19 with more hundreds of people under institutional quarantine and self isolation.