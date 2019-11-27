Matembe attacks women leaders

By Moses Ndhaye.

Former Minister for Ethnics and Integrity Maria Matembe says the women leaders have failed to address issues affecting women in the country.

She expresses disappointment that some women who are holding various positions of leadership in the country, are not using them to influence the governance agenda, and make it responsive to women’s interests and needs.

She says if this trend is not reversed, it will be difficult to see the women progressing economically and socially.

Matembe made the remarks while addressing an interparty organization for dialogue meeting for women.