By Shamim Nateebwa

After canceling the 65th birthday celebrations of the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the kingdom’s premier has called upon all faithful to pray for the Kabaka for a good life.

Lubaga Cathedral which was scheduled to host this year’s celebrations has also been asked also to pray for the Kabaka through the media.

Mayiga also urged people to continue buying the marathon kits to be worn on April 13 in solidarity with the Kabaka.

The Coronavirus that broke out in China at the end of last year has killed over 10,000 people worldwide and infected over 200,000.

Governments have taken measures geared towards limiting the spread of the virus including a ban on all public gatherings of more than 10 people and closure of schools.