The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has urged clan leaders at all levels to come out and teach their grandchildren the cultural norms and values as a way of strengthening the clan’s hierarchical structures.

Mayiga noted that the Kingdom’s first pillar that calls for strengthening and maintaining the Kabakaship, is in line with strengthening the clan’s leadership. He adds that it is the responsibility of the clan leaders to moderate their grandchildren about the matter.

He also asked the kabaka’s subjects to always pay homage to the Kingdom seat even if they have not come with money because what matters most is the availability of people.

Mayiga says that when people they turn up at the kingdom, they understand and get information from the kingdom’s headquarters and hence contribute to support.