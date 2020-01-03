The Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Betty Aol says that the former Prime Minister John Patrick Amama Mbabazi has never fallen to the opposition.

As a result, the Leader of Opposition says, the public should not be surprised by the former premier’s move and meeting with President Museveni.

Mr Mbabazi visited the President at his farm in Kisozi, sparking a ray of public criticism with many referring to the former prime Minister as a desperate soul longing for government position.

Speaking to KFM however, the Leader of Opposition says that the citizenry must remember, Mbabazi has never denounced his party cadre-ship even amidst controversies in 2016.