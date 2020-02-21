Police in Mbarara is stuck with an unidentified dead body of a man aged between 30-40 years.

Rwizi regional police spokesperson, Samson Kasasira, says that the body was dumped on the road along the Mbarara northern bypass opposite Hotel Triangle by unknown assailants.

He added that the body was found with marks of a rope tied across the mouth, neck, arms and the legs

Kasasira asked anyone with a missing person in the areas of Greater Masaka, Rwizi region, and areas of Greater Bushenyi to contact Mbarara Central Police Station.