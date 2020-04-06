By Ritah Kemigisa and Shamim Nateebwa

The minister for Information and Communication Technology Judith Nakaboba has vowed to suspend the license of all media houses giving space to herbalists claiming to have a cure for coronavirus.

Addressing the media yesterday , Nakaboba said the ministry has received information that some media houses especially those upcountry have been airing stories of herbalists who claim to have the cure for Covid-19.

She says such claims can only be backed by clearance from the National Drug Authority and all those who will be caught airing those stories will lose their licenses.

She says the media must air only accurate and verified information to the public, emphasizing that at a moment, there is not cure for COVID-19 and no scientists all over the world are still struggling to develop a vaccine, with little success.

Regarding relief food distribution the minister has noted that day one and two have seen a peaceful and successful process, with about 2,947 receiving food on Saturday and figure was expected rise to over 9000 by the end of yesterday’s exercise.

Yesterday, food was distributed to children’s caring homes and hospitals.

Each household is to receive 6kg of maize flour, 3 kgs of beans, and salt, while lactating mothers receive milk powder as well.