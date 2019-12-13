Meeting on Uganda-Rwanda relations underway

By Benjamin Jumbe

The second meeting of the Ad hoc commission on the implementation of the Luanda Memorandum of Understanding between Uganda and Rwanda is underway in Kampala.

The meeting had earlier been scheduled for October 17 as a follow up to the one in Kigali on September 16th but was called off after the Rwandan delegation cancelled their trip.

The closed door meetings are a follow up to the Memorandum of Understanding signed in Luanda, Angola in Aug 2019.

Key on the agenda for today’s meeting is discussions on the reopening of the common border between the two countries for goods and person.

The participants will address the press later this evening about their deliberations.