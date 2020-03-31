Police in Kanungu district is investigating circumstances under which a mentally ill man has been lynched after reportedly chopping off a man’s head.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson says the case has been reported by Amos Kwesiga, the son to the deceased victim identified as Banadda Ndabawereza, 59.

These are residents of Mukirwa cell Kigarama parish Nyamirama sub county in Kanungu district.

Its alleged that yesterday evening, the deceased while at his home, one Richard Mucunguzi, 40, a commonly known lunatic, attacked him with a panga from behind and cut his neck leading to his instant death.

The suspect was lynched to death shortly after the incident by angry residents.

Officers at Nyamirama police station are currently on the look out for the locals who took part in the mob justice.