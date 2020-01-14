The Internal Affairs Minister, Gen.Jeje Odong has asked the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola to allow 12 police directors whose contracts have expired to remain in office.

In a letter dated 7th January 2020, Odong says the affected officers should be allowed to remain in office until the appointing authority determines otherwise.

The 12 assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGP) who are serving as directors in the Police force have expired contracts but continue to occupy office illegally.

The affected officers include among others; the chief political commissar Asan Kasingye, Welfare, and production director Lemmy Twinomujuni, Fire and Rescue services director Joseph Mugisa and the Research, planning director Edward Ochom and Abas Byakagaba, the Counter-Terrorism director.

Last year, the high court ordered AIGP Godfrey Bangirina whose contract had expired to vacate the office of Director of Logistics and Engineering until the final disposal of the case.