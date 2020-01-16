By Ritah Kemigisa

The education and sports minister Ms. Janet Museveni has justified the decision to release the 2019 Primary Leaving Examination (PLE) results from Kampala Parents’ school and not the office of the president as has been the practice.

The minister will tomorrow release last year’s PLE results from Kampala Parent’s school 17th January, 2019 at 11:00am.

While appearing before the education committee of parliament to present the ministry’s budget framework paper for 2020/2021 this morning, the Budiope West MP tasked the Minister to explain what prompted them to choose the school as hosts for the release of the results.

In response, Ms Museveni explained that it is a primary school which is not going to charge them venue fees to release results from there.

This, she says will save them from using the hall at the office of the president which is not well air conditioned.

“Kampala Parents does not charge us, we are not paying anything to release the results there. We normally use the President’s Office hall but it has had problems with its air conditioning it has not been worked on. You don’t put people in areas where they have no fresh air and we don’t want to get problems for people. So we were looking for other places we can go and yet not pay”, she said.