By Benjamin Jumbe

The minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala has directed that all stickers not issued by the ministry be removed from vehicles with immediate effect.

The minister made the directive as he issued guidelines on the use of stickers issued for selected categories of vehicles allowed to operate during the lock down period.

Gen Wamala says the vehicles with stickers are only allowed to operate within the greater Kampala metropolitan area including Kampala, Wakiso, Mpigi and Mukono districts.

He warns that any vehicle found operating beyond this area will be impounded, adding that any vehicle owners or drivers of government vehicles who must move outside the said areas must seek written permission from the minister of works.