The minister for general duties, also Sustainable Development Goals focal person Karooro Okurut has called for strengthened collaborative efforts if the country is to achieve and develop all national development objectives.

Launching the national progress report on SDGs this morning, Karooro expressed optimism that adopting an entire society approach will enable the country to tackle the most demanding challenges by providing the foundation for consensus and the means for inclusive participation.

Karooro admits that much as the government has made deliberate efforts to prioritize and fast track the implementation of SDGs which are part of the 2030 global Agenda, some challenges still abound.

It is against this background that she asks Civil Society Organisations to work with governments in implementing the agenda through delivering services, research and also holding government accountable to its commitments, and advocating for change, including around the SDGs.