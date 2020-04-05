Ugandans have started using the covid-19 lockdown of staying at home to do various things to keep themselves busy with majority opting to do physical exercises.

The health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng in a tweet message has welcomed and applauded the initiative which not only keeps one fit but also helps fight against Non Communicable diseases.

She however advises all those going to work out to keep a distance of at least 4 meters amongst their team members.

Dr Aceng meanwhile also recommends that the work out groups are not a crowd but rather are less than Five people.

several videos have been rounds on social media showing groups of people in various parts of Kampala doing physical exercises on the sidelines of roads.