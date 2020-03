The Ministry of Agriculture Fisheries and Animal Industry is still hesitant to spray locusts in Kidepo national park.

Locusts invaded the national park on 6th March and have since spread in the park in the Kabong District.

The agriculture minister Vincent Ssempijja says that they haven’t ascertained how the animals will react to the pesticides.

He says that talks are underway with the Uganda Wild Life Authority on how to control the swarms in the park.