Ministry of Education to roll out early grade reading courses to PTCs

By Damali Mukhaye

The ministry of education has said that it is going to start rolling out the early grade reading courses to all the primary teaching colleges across the country.

Speaking to KFM, the state minister for primary education, Rosemary Sseninde says that currently, most PTCs are not offering these courses to their teachers, hence most of them do not know how to teach pupils how to read.

She notes that all PTCs, both government and private must offer these courses in their curriculum so that when teachers are passed out, they have better teaching skills.

She says that this will improve on the learning outcomes of all pupils, since evidence has shown that a child who can read fluently can easily understand other subjects well.

The previous findings by different organizations have shown that the learning outcomes of pupils in the country are still very low.