Ministry of finance has released Shs229.3 billion for Electoral Commission

By Damali Mukhaye

The ministry of finance has released 5 trillion shillings for second quarter of the 2019/2020 budget.

According to the expenditure of the money that has been released in second quarter, the wage bill takes the lion’s share with Shs1.1 trillion followed by the local government with shs841b while Uganda National Road Authority bags Shs436 billion respectively.

While officially releasing the money, the permanent secretary of ministry of finance, Keith Muhakanizi, says that the ministry has also provided Shs229.3 billion for electoral commission to ensure timely execution of the 2020/2021 electoral road map.

Other players who have benefited from the second quarter include the teachers who have been given Shs33 billion for their enhancement, National medical store and road fund among others.

Muhakanizi says that cumulatively,government has now released 55.9% of the approved budget for half year asserting that all accounting officers must prioritize timely payments of service providers and avoid accumulation of arrears.