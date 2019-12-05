Ministry of Gender stranded, fails to relocate street kids

By Prossy Kisakye

The Commissioner, Youth and Children Affairs at the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development, Mondo Kyateka has said that inadequate funding has paralyzed relocation of street children.

Kyateka says the operation needed Shs3.4 billion but government has released only Shs1billion.

Kampala Capital City Authority, together with the ministry of gender had planned to have all the city streets cleared of destitute children by the end of 2019 but, that is far from being realized with just three weeks to close the year.

Recently, the state minister for youth and children affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi said, over 700 children had been removed from the streets and taken to private homes though the responsibility of protecting and providing daily needs lies in hands of the gender ministry.

Estimates on the number of street children are difficult, but the ministry puts the figure between 2000-10000 in Kampala alone, as of 2018.