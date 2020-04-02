By Shamim Nateebwa

As the ministry of health continues to record cases of Covid-19 from some rural parts of the country, it is embarking on decentralising the management of cases to all districts.

This, according to health minister Dr Jane Acheng is meant to minimise the need for people to travel to Kampala for screening, testing and treatment.

While giving a comprehensive update on the national Covid -19 response this afternoon, Acheng said people who may call to report suspected cases of Covid 19 are advised to stay in their homes until the district health officers arrive to asses them and take samples if necessary.

She says district rapid response teams using motorcycles will collect samples and send them to the Virus Research Institute in Entebbe from where results will be returned within 48 hours depending on the district’s proximity to Kampala.