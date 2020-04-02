The ministry of health has revealed plans to use Mandela National Stadium at Namboole as a temporary health quarantine facility for confirmed and suspected cases of Covid-19 in the event that the hospitals are overwhelmed.

According to the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwine, all the confirmed 44 cases and suspected are under observation and are being handled at Mulago National Specialised Hospital and Entebbe Grade B hospital, while others are in Adjumani and Hoima.

A total of 1,002 are under institutional quarantine and 695 people who have been in contact with the confirmed cases are being followed up by the ministry.

Globally, more than 44,000 people have died, over 900,000 have been diagnosed with the virus, and some 190,000 have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.