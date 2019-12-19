Ministry of Internal affairs officially announces the E passport portal

By Benjamin Jumbe

Ministry of Internal affairs, through the directorate of citizenship and immigration control has today officially announced the operation of the new E passport application portal.

Announcing the development during a press conference at the ministry’s headquarters in Kampala, state minister for internal affairs Obiga Kania said this will improve service delivery and eliminate chances of foreigners obtaining Ugandan passports.

The minister appeals to members of the public to embrace this new development which will also help reduce the time spent in getting a passport from the 7 days using the manual system to only 48 hours.

The minister further says this will help deal away with middlemen.