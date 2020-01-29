State minister for Tourism Godfrey Kiwanda has asked Ugandans not to give up on Murchison falls.

This comes as various stakeholders continue mounting pressure on the government over plans to establish a power plant at Uhuru falls which is adjacent to Murchison Falls.

With the cabinet’s approval of a feasibility study for the same project last year, minister Kiwanda says no clearance has been given for any construction.

He adds that the ministry is equally interested in ensuring that this natural resource is preserved however further asking stakeholders to allow the approved study to be conducted.