Reverend Isaac Mwesigwa, who was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday has been found alive in Soroti district.

According to the Diocesan Secretary of central Buganda, Rev. Canon Ordinary David Kaleebu, unidentified kidnappers picked Rev. Isaac Mwesigwa after a service at St. John’s Cathedral in Kasaka, Gomba District on Sunday.

Rev. Mwesigwa was traveling to Uganda Christian University in Mukono where he is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in Child Development and Children’s Ministry. Rev. Mwesigwa first escorted her wife Deborah Jane Namakula Mwesigwa to Kasanje, their home in Wakiso district before proceeding to Wakiso district.

The Reverend was traveling in his own car Toyota Raum, white in color, registration number UAR 468D when he was kidnapped by yet unidentified gunmen. His car was discovered yesterday evening in Sonde, Mukono district.

The deputy police spokesperson Kampala metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigire said Rev. Mwesigwa has been found alive in Soroti as details of his kidnap will emerge later.

Rev. Mwesigwa is the Assistant Vicar at St. John’s Cathedral, headquarters of the Central Buganda Diocese.