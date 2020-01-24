Headteachers across the country have expressed mixed reactions as the ministry of education is set to roll out the new lower-secondary curriculum.

The state minister of primary education Rosemary Sseninde yesterday said the implementation of the new lower secondary curriculum would start this academic year without fail.

However, some school heads, especially in rural areas, have said that they are not ready to implement the new curriculum because the ministry has to-date not delivered the textbooks and teaching guides in addition to not receiving any training.

Mose Kirabe, the deputy headteacher of Kakira Girl’s High School in Jinja district says they have only received information about the new curriculum from the media but are yet to receive official communication from the ministry.

Meanwhile, Ssenidne says only the method of teaching is going to change but the teaching materials will remain the same.

She says 22,000 teachers have so far been trained and they will in turn also train others.