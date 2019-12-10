Mo Dewji reveals secret behind his company’s success

By Ritah Kemigisa

Africa’s youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji, has revealed the secret behind the success of his MeTL group further downplaying thoughts by many who entirely attribute it to him as a person.

“What troubles me is when people attribute all brand successes to me. The goal should always outlast its architect,” he said.

Giving a key note speech at the Monitor Though Leaders forum, Dewji said visions and goals of any company must be able to outlast the CEO who is their architect even after he is gone.

He has however attributed the success of his company to among other things; seizing opportunities as they come, committing to projects at hand and never losing sight of the core goal of improving the lives of Africans.

Dewji has meanwhile called for dedication and discipline for the young entrepreneurs with a dream to grow bigger.

“I am where i am because of my discipline. I wake up everyday at 5am. You need to start instilling discipline at a very young age,” he said.

According to Dewji, everyone has ideas but not everyone can execute them and quickly adds that 5% is the idea and 95% is what is needed to transform it into a workable product.