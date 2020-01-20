Uganda People’s Defense Forces have today started mobilizing over 2000 veterans to be sent to Somalia to form Uganda Battle Group 31 and Battle Group 32 to complement the force’s operations under AMISOM.

Maj. Bilal Katamba, the spokesperson of the UPDF First Division says the four-day exercise will be conducted at 15 call up centers across the country.

In Kakiri, at one of the call centers, Katamba says the turn up is good and they are targeting 370 veterans.

Last week, the Commander of the Reserve Force, Lt Gen Charles Otema told journalists in Kampala that they are looking for retired UPDF veterans from the rank of Major and below, aged 55 years and below with no criminal record and in possession of their original national IDs.