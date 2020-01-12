The ministry of education has asked for a list of universal primary schools that are still roofed with asbestos sheets.

According to the memo from the ministry of education dated 20th December 2019 addressed to all chief administrative officers and town clears, the ministry during routine monitoring visits noted that a number of schools facilities roofed with asbestos sheets still do exist in government schools.

The letter was written by Doreen Matovu Lwanga on behalf of the permanent secretary also notes that those sheets are a health hazard to the lives of teachers and pupils thus they intend to solve this challenge.

It is against this background that they have asked for the list of all those schools before the end of this month of January 2020.