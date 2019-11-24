MOE blames schools for not examining cooks

The ministry of education has established that cooks in most schools are not being medically examined and this has posed serious health risks to children.

This was revealed following the ministry’s inspection of secondary schools in four regions in 2018.

According to the commissioner secondary inspection Benson Kule, all cooks are supposed to be subjected to medical examination every term and a certificate issued to those that qualify to handle learners’ food.

He explains that if this is not done, in case is a cook has an infectious disease, it is likely to affect all children, adding that school heads that go against this directive shall be punished.