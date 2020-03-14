The commissioner for primary Education in the ministry of education and sports, Dr Tony Mukasa Lusambu, says the only way for Uganda to develop a standing reading culture is through participatory efforts of all.

Dr. Lusambu tells KFM that every individual should participate and appreciate reading right away from childhood if the country is to develop because the low levels of reading limit innovative and entrepreneurial minds from accessing cutting edge information which they need to realize their ambitions.

He adds that authors should as well write reading materials in our local language’s and concentrate on reality stories to encourage learners have the zeal to read what they understand easily.

Meanwhile, Dr. Lusambu urged teachers to revive storytelling sessions in lower classes.