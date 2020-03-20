The ministry of education has issued guidelines to all schools across the country that must be observed following their closure.

According to the circular that has been addressed to heads of schools, the permanent secretary at the ministry, Alex Kakooza says that schools with foreign students who will not be able to go back to their countries should keep and find means of feeding and maintaining them.

Kakooza says that all schools must be empty by midnight asserting that no teaching or coaching of learners will take place following the closure.

He also notes that schools should keep very few staff at the schools to handle emergencies.

All schools have been asked to give their learners some learning packages to use during the holidays so that they are not idle.

He says that the ministry of education will issue guidelines on how schools will re-open after the 32 days have elapsed.