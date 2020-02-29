The ministry of education has outlined options for students who sat for the 2019 Uganda advanced certificate of education but failed to attain required points to enable them to join Universities.

According to the results that were released on Thursday, only 65,723 students accounting for 63% out of 103,429 who sat the exams can join Universities after attaining the minimum two principal passes for admission.

Speaking to KFM, the permanent secretary at the ministry of education Alex Kakooza says that those who will not qualify to join universities can optimize the technical institutes that have been set up by the government.

He, however, says that those who did not obtain any grade can use their senior four certificates to do certificates and later upgrade to diplomas.

1,433 candidates failed to attain any principal pass.