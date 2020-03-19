By Benjamin Jumbe

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health Dr. Diana Atwine has called on more hotels to offer spaces to quarantine people returning from countries that have been affected by coronavirus.

She made the appeal after President Museveni addressed the nation about the new global pandemic and outlining 13 measures to be taken to prevent Coronavirus spread.

Dr Atwine says the ministry has faced some challenges convincing some hotel owners to offer space for the same for fear of losing business.

The President yesterday said all citizens returning from Category one countries will have to undergo and mandatory quarantine for 2 weeks at their own cost.