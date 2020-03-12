The Ministry of Health has asked heads of schools to temporarily allow parents to visit their children at school.

The ministry’s call comes at a time when some schools have started suspending parents from visiting their children at school as a measure being taken to make children safe from the coronavirus.

The minister for health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng says currently the country has not registered any case of coronavirus and therefore it’s not prudent enough for schools to stop parents from visiting their children.

She also underscored the need for parents and school authorities to sensitize the children on the measures they can take to stop them from contracting the disease.

She also says that what is required is to ensure that schools follow the guidelines which the ministry has issued to guide the community from importing the diseases to their respective communities.