By Shamim Nateebwa

The Ministry of Health has beefed up preventive health measures ahead of the installation of the new archbishop of the Church of Uganda due on Sunday.

Addressing the media, the health minister Dr. Ruth Aceng says all those attending the enthronement event on Sunday at Namirembe cathedral shall be screened of coronavirus and some health officials have been put in place to ensure surveillance.

Aceng maintains that Uganda is free from the deadly Coronavirus that has been named Covid-19.

She has meanwhile revealed that her ministry is not aware of any student who committed suicide in China.

Yesterday, the news made rounds on social media alleging that a student in the lockdown province of Coronavirus in China had committed suicide.

The ministry has asked all Ugandans to remain vigilant.