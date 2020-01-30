The ministry of health is finalising an emergency contingency plan for coronavirus preparedness.

This has been revealed by the Acting Director-General Health Services Dr Charles Olaro.

He says it was agreed in a meeting that was convened by the Chinese ambassador to Uganda and his medical team that a notice is given to delay travel of all Ugandans in China and restrict those in Uganda not to travel to China.

Olaro adds that for those who manage to get into the country, they are to stay in self-isolation for two weeks.

As a precautionary measure, the general public is advised to avoid crowded places and shaking hands.

It has also recommended the washing of hands with soap and alcoholic based hand rub.