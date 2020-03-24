The Ministry of Health has dispelled reports that ‘big shots’ in government were beating self-quarantine regulations at the airport.

The reports indicate that ministers and high ranking government officials picked their relatives from isolation centers and the airport.

This, the minister of Health, Dr Ruth Aceng says is false rumor and that those who picked their children and relatives, followed proper procedure.

The government has put in place isolation centres where all travelers are supposed to be quarantined.

The Coronavirus can be countered by following set guidelines, washing hands, social distancing and avoiding coughing in public.