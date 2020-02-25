The ministry of health has introduced more screening centres at the country’s border points to prevent any outbreak of coronavirus.

According to the director-general health services Dr Henry Mwebesa, new screening centres have been introduced at Nimule at the Uganda South Sudan border point to strengthen surveillance across the country.

He made the remarks while receiving a donation of 6000 litres of anti-bacterial hand disinfectant from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency.

The hand sanitizers will be used at all screening centres in the country.

The coronavirus has now spread to nine Middle Eastern countries, with more than 77,000 cases worldwide, with over 2,600 deaths recorded so far.