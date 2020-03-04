The ministry of health has received 10 emergency vehicles donated by the government of Japan to help in emergency services.

The donation includes 4 ambulance vehicles, 4 fire-fighting trucks, 1 command car, and a rescue car.

While receiving the donation at the ministry of health headquarters this morning, Moriku Kaducu the state minister for primary health care noted that at the moment, less than 25% of the people in Uganda who need ambulance services get them.

She adds that the country has 173 functional government ambulances out of the required 450.

On her part, Hamida Kibirige the Executive Director of Japan- Africa development, called for proper maintenance of these vehicles to be able to help in emergency situations.